America's Toy Scout in Kalamazoo through Wednesday

Joel Magee is a nationally recognized toy expert and appraiser, often referred to as "America's Toy Scout." He's known for his appearances on television shows like "Pawn Stars," where he assesses the value of vintage toys.

Magee is in Kalamazoo today through Wednesday at Staybridge Suites Kalamazoo. The public is invited to bring in their old toys for appraisal and potential purchase. He specializes in a wide range of collectibles, from classic toys like Hot Wheels and action figures to antique dolls and vintage board games. His expertise lies in identifying rare and valuable toys, and he has a knack for uncovering hidden treasures.

Learn more about Joel and his visit to West Michigan in our interview. Dates and times for his visits:

Monday March 24: 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday March 25: 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday March 26: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

