American Red Cross and Ford dealerships partner up for blood drive

While the summer season is a time where many families vacation away from home. For those needing blood donations, summer remains a critical time of year - but fewer donations arriving due to the travel season.

In partnership with the American Red Cross, Ford dealerships in Michigan are participating in the "Roll Up and Give" summer blood drive campaign. Last year's initiative collected 363 units of blood state-wide and 232 first-time blood donors.

At Fox Ford in Grand Rapids, the drive is currently happening until 4 P.M. at the dealership site. Those interested in signing up for future drives can do so at redcrossblood.org. Each Roll Up and Give event will also feature food, music, games, and community activities

Fox Ford is located at 3560 28th St SE. General Manager Ted Holloway and Executive Director of the West Michigan chapter of the American Red Cross, Tony Gerheiser, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the drive.

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