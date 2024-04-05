American Heart Association encourages everyone to get up and move during "Move More Month"

A great way to improve overall health is physical activity, and walking is one of the easiest ways to incorporate exercise into daily life.

The American Heart Association is encouraging everyone to get more steps in during April during “Move More Month,” hosting a series of events to get people up and moving.

In Grand Rapids, the American Heart Association is teaming up with various sponsors and supporters to celebrate the movement throughout the month. Among the events planned are company walks on the following dates/times:

· Friday, April 19, 10 a.m. – Mulick Park Elementary School, Grand Rapids Public Schools

· Tuesday, April 23, 1 p.m. – Wolverine Worldwide, Rockford

· Wednesday, April 24, 11:30 a.m. – Priority Health, Grand Rapids

To participate in Move More Month, invite friends, family, colleagues or even a pet to join in on a walking route of your choice.

For more tips about getting and staying healthy, visit the American Heart Association’s Healthy for GoodTM initiative at heart.org/movemore.