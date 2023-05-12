American Cancer Society announces inaugural Run the Bunyan relay race

The American Cancer Society is calling out to Wolverines and Spartans across the state to take part in the first-ever Run the Bunyan relay race and fundraiser.

Course details are still being finalized, but the relay run will take place between East Lansing and Ann Arbor. Teams of five to ten people are encouraged depending on the distance runners are comfortable with completing on race day.

Teams and participants will be raising vital funds to support the American Cancer Society, through research and patient services. People can run for free and fundraise a minimum of $400, or pay a premium price which increases every three weeks.

Run the Bunyan Relay for the American Cancer Society will take place on August 19 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To register, visit runthebunyanrelay.org.