Amanda's Cautionary Tale: Listen to your body, it could save your from a heart attack

Heart Disease remains the number one deadly disease for women, and in some cases, it presents differently in women than in men.

Amanda from Hartford knows this firsthand. Amanda was initially diagnosed with indigestion or anxiety, but it turned out to be so much worse. On top of all that, it all happened within weeks of her giving birth to her first child.

Amanda sat down with the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share her experience of having a heart attack, the abnormal symptoms she had, and why women need to listen to their bodies when they experience a potential heart attack.

The American Heart Association has material on its website showing how symptoms of a heart attack are different for men and women. They also have instructions on how to do CPR, which might save someone's life if they're experiencing a heart attack.