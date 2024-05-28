Amanda Mushro shows off must-have products for outdoor summer fun

With summer just around the corner, it's time to start planning epic outdoor adventures for families and kids! Whether you're seeking excitement, relaxation, or a little bit of both, nationally recognized Lifestyle and Parenting Expert, Amanda Mushro, has got you covered with a variety of ideas that promise fun in the sun.

Classic Beach Umbrella & AnchorONE Kit from Anchor Works

● Anchor Works’ mission centers on safety, convenience, intelligent design, and beach style.

● The innovative all-in-one Classic Beach Umbrella kit combines the timeless charm of the classic beach umbrella with the cutting-edge stability of the AnchorONE sand anchor, providing you with the ultimate solution for style, security, and convenience.

● The patented design of the AnchorONE establishes substantial weight below ground level, utilizing the natural beach sand.

● Our 7.5ft tall beach umbrella, features a spacious canopy with 50+ UPF UV protection so you can stay cool and protected from the sun.

● Comes in 5 hot and beachy colors: dusky sunset orange, deep ocean blue, sky blue, seafoam green, and summer sun yellow.

● Full Kit MSRP: $119.99

● Available on shopanchorworks.com & Amazon

Sandy Beach Doll

● Perfect for indoors and out, perfect for beach, pool,bath, sand, sensory activities, playground and playroom.

● Sandy and Sailor's unique design allows kids to spend hours engaging in imaginative play.

● All doll kits come with

○Water-resistantt tote with two pockets for the sunglasses and shovel

○ Shovel

○ Child sunglasses

○ Mini doll sunglasses

○ PlayfulSandy-inspiredd sticker set

● MSRP: $60

● Age: 3+

● Available on Sandybeachdoll.com

DRIZZLE Popsicle & Ice Cream Holder from Boon

● Stop the drip!

● Set of 2 or 4 catchers; case included to keep clean

● 100% silicone; dishwasher-safe

● MSRP: $7.99 (2-pack), $14.99 (4-pack)

● Ages: 12mo +

● Available June 1 on Amazon

Chalk-O-Rama Block Sidewalk Chalk from OOLY

● Outdoor chalk includes a rainbow of 12 vibrant colors

● Each piece is intelligently designed in the shape of a block (easy to grip)

● For use on pavement, concrete, sidewalks, and driveways

● Non-toxic and washable off skin with soap and water

● Washes off nearly all fabrics (for best results wash immediately in hot wash cycle)

● MSRP: $7.95

● Ages: 3+

● Available on OOLY.com

Mobo Triton from Mobo Cruisers

● Original to the Mobo line, the Mobo Triton is the classic, ultimate three-wheeled cruiser for kids.

● Featuring a single-speed gear, recumbent seat and stress-free steering, the Mobo Triton tricycle is the trendiest way for kids to have fun while getting their daily dose of exercise.

● Made to stay in the family for years to come, the Mobo Triton ergonomic youth-sized trike allows you to easily adjust for riders from 3’8” to 5’2”.

● MSRP: $499

● Ages 7-12

● Available at mobocruiser.com

Find all of these products and more at AmandaMushro.com and QuestionableChoicesInParenting.com.

