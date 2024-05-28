Amanda Mushro shows off must-have products for outdoor summer fun

With summer just around the corner, it's time to start planning epic outdoor adventures for families and kids! Whether you're seeking excitement, relaxation, or a little bit of both, nationally recognized Lifestyle and Parenting Expert, Amanda Mushro, has got you covered with a variety of ideas that promise fun in the sun.
Classic Beach Umbrella & AnchorONE Kit from Anchor Works
● Anchor Works’ mission centers on safety, convenience, intelligent design, and beach style.
● The innovative all-in-one Classic Beach Umbrella kit combines the timeless charm of the classic beach umbrella with the cutting-edge stability of the AnchorONE sand anchor, providing you with the ultimate solution for style, security, and convenience.
● The patented design of the AnchorONE establishes substantial weight below ground level, utilizing the natural beach sand.
● Our 7.5ft tall beach umbrella, features a spacious canopy with 50+ UPF UV protection so you can stay cool and protected from the sun.
● Comes in 5 hot and beachy colors: dusky sunset orange, deep ocean blue, sky blue, seafoam green, and summer sun yellow.
● Full Kit MSRP: $119.99
● Available on shopanchorworks.com & Amazon
Sandy Beach Doll
● Perfect for indoors and out, perfect for beach, pool,bath, sand, sensory activities, playground and playroom.
● Sandy and Sailor's unique design allows kids to spend hours engaging in imaginative play.
● All doll kits come with
○Water-resistantt tote with two pockets for the sunglasses and shovel
○ Shovel
○ Child sunglasses
○ Mini doll sunglasses
○ PlayfulSandy-inspiredd sticker set
● MSRP: $60
● Age: 3+
● Available on Sandybeachdoll.com
DRIZZLE Popsicle & Ice Cream Holder from Boon
● Stop the drip!
● Set of 2 or 4 catchers; case included to keep clean
● 100% silicone; dishwasher-safe
● MSRP: $7.99 (2-pack), $14.99 (4-pack)
● Ages: 12mo +
● Available June 1 on Amazon
Chalk-O-Rama Block Sidewalk Chalk from OOLY
● Outdoor chalk includes a rainbow of 12 vibrant colors
● Each piece is intelligently designed in the shape of a block (easy to grip)
● For use on pavement, concrete, sidewalks, and driveways
● Non-toxic and washable off skin with soap and water
● Washes off nearly all fabrics (for best results wash immediately in hot wash cycle)
● MSRP: $7.95
● Ages: 3+
● Available on OOLY.com
Mobo Triton from Mobo Cruisers
● Original to the Mobo line, the Mobo Triton is the classic, ultimate three-wheeled cruiser for kids.
● Featuring a single-speed gear, recumbent seat and stress-free steering, the Mobo Triton tricycle is the trendiest way for kids to have fun while getting their daily dose of exercise.
● Made to stay in the family for years to come, the Mobo Triton ergonomic youth-sized trike allows you to easily adjust for riders from 3’8” to 5’2”.
● MSRP: $499
● Ages 7-12
● Available at mobocruiser.com
Find all of these products and more at AmandaMushro.com and QuestionableChoicesInParenting.com.
Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok