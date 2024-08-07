Amanda Mushro shares her favorite back-to-school essentials

While no one wants to think about going back to school, preparation is key! Time to start stocking up on all those essentials!

Lifestyle and parenting expert Amanda Mushro shares some back-to-school essentials from educational toys and anxiety busters to brain games and more.

Sunset Baby Soother Nursery Nightlight & Sound Machine

● Red Before Bed: The blue light emitted by most nursery nightlights and home lighting increases alertness, but our red light only emits wavelengths that help support the natural production of melatonin to help us sleep

● Using the Sunset Soother as part of your nighttime routine works with the circadian clock and aids in establishing a healthy sleep pattern

● Co-developed with a sleep expert, neuroscientist (and mom) who was inspired by Nobel Prize-winning research conducted at the lab where she worked on the effects of light exposure on sleep

● Soother also includes white noise to mask outside noises that may startle or wake baby or child.

● 2 modes: Sunset Mode is 30 minutes of fading red light that mimics the sunset Or you can keep the red light on all evening as a subtle nightlight (especially helpful for a baby with nighttime feedings or diaper changes)

● $24.99

● Available now on Amazon

Smartivity Mega Science Kit

● Smartivity's Mega Science Kit with 150 experiments is the most engaging way to introduce your little scientist to the world of acids & bases, properties of water, polymers, soap making, rocket science and so much more.

● Backed by the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Mathematics) framework of learning.

● Ages 6-14

● $34.99

● Available now on Amazon.com

Noted! 2-in-1 Micro Fine Tip Pen and Highlighters

● OOLY Bestseller

● Features both a .5mm nib pen and a chisel tip highlighter

● Set comes in a rainbow of pastel colors

● Each barrel features a different uplifting message

● OOLY will be giving this away as a Gift With Purchase on ooly.com 8/1 - 8/29 PT

● Age 8+

● $14.95

● Available at ooly.com

Noted! Graphite Mechanical Pencils - Set of 6

● Set of 6 of Mechanical Pencil

● Extra Thick 2mm lead

● Built-in Sharpener on top of each pencil

● Inspiring quote on each barrel

● Refills available for purchase Noted! Graphite Mechanical Pencils Lead Refills - Set of 6 - OOLY

● Ages 6+

● $9.95

● Available at ooly.com

Pretendables

● It is a beautiful combination of pretend play and learning!

● Encourages language learning, math learning, spatial reasoning, memory skills, imaginative play, and role play.

● Includes: school desk storage case, 48 magnetic letters, 24 magnetic numbers, chalk, eraser, pointer, bell, magnetic tangrams, 4 laminated tangram cards, 30 sight words cards, 4 math cards, 8 spelling cards, world map, calendar, alphabet card, clock card for teaching time, dry erase marker.

● Magnetic blackboard on the outside, magnetic whiteboard on the inside

● Ages 3+

● $39.99

● Available now on Amazon

Sponge Ice Packs

● Never run out of ice packs for lunch boxes again!

● Grab kitchen sponges from the dollar store, soak them in water, place them in a sandwich bag, and freeze them for effective and cheap ice packs.

