Alzheimer’s Association report reveals top stressors for caregivers and lack of support and resources

The Alzheimer's Association released the 2024 Facts and Figures Report, revealing an in-depth look at the latest stats and information about the different aspects of Alzheimer's disease.

The report provides the latest statistics and information on Alzheimer’s prevalence, incidence, mortality, and cost of care in Michigan and nationally.

The new report estimates that 6.9 million people age 65 and older in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer’s dementia, including 202,800 in Michigan.

This year, the cost of caring for people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias is projected to reach $360 billion — a $15 billion increase from a year ago. This does not include unpaid care provided by family caregivers and friends.

Michigan caregivers and those across the country face significant emotional, physical and health-related challenges as a result of caregiving as well, according to the report:

● Dementia caregivers report higher rates of chronic conditions, including stroke, heart disease, diabetes, and cancer compared to caregivers of people without dementia or non-caregivers.

● The prevalence of depression is higher among dementia caregivers when compared to caregivers for other conditions.

● Seventy-four percent of dementia caregivers report they are “somewhat concerned" to “very concerned” about maintaining their health since becoming a caregiver.

● Across the country, 59% of dementia caregivers report high to very high emotional stress due to caregiving, and 38% report high to very high physical stress due to caregiving.

The top five stressors for caregivers are:

● Cost (reported by 42% of caregivers).

● Coordinating with multiple doctors (36%).

● Securing appointments (35%)

● Getting help taking a break (35%).

● Finding appropriate doctors (32%).

Despite coordinating care and scheduling being top stressors for caregivers, only half of the caregivers surveyed (51%) have ever talked with a healthcare professional about challenges finding their way through the healthcare system or asked for help with dementia care.

Full text of the 2024 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, including the accompanying special report, Mapping a Better Future for Dementia Care Navigation, can be viewed at alz.org/facts.