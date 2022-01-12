Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Alyssa Designs & Co. appearing at Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Home Show

At DeVos Place January 14-16
Videos
Alyssa Designs & Co. to appear at Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Home Show
Posted at 11:18 AM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 11:18:00-05

She loves to design happy homes for busy families, and now Alyssa Cairns of Alyssa Designs and Co. will be coming to share her design expertise at the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show.

Before leading the design seminar session, "The Real Scoop on Why and How to Work with Your Interior Designer," she joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share what else people can see at the show.

Alyssa Designs & Co. is focused on "designing happy homes for busy families." Alyssa specializes in helping families create spaces that are functional, durable, and efficient- and still beautiful.

At the show, Alyssa Designs and Co. will feature designer furniture and kid-proof fabric so homeowners can design a home that is beautiful and kid-friendly.

Alyssa Cairns will be giving her seminar on Saturday, January 14 at 2 and 5 p.m., and Sunday, January 15 at 1 p.m. 

The Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show will take place January 14-16. To see a complete schedule of events and seminars, visit grandrapidsremodeling.com.

This segment is sponsored by Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time