Alto Gas's popular delivery service expands to the lakeshore

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

There are plenty of reasons to not want to lug your empty LP tank to get it replaced. The tanks are heavy. Traveling with the tank may be unsafe. It's snowing or raining. Maybe, you just don't feel like it. Whatever the reason, you don't have to worry about running out of gas when your grilling with Alto Gas's popular delivery service.

It's a simple, effortless, and affordable service that has been recently expanded to even more communities including some along the lakeshore. A simple phone call or visit to their website is all it takes to get started. When your tank runs out, notify Alto Gas and they will bring you a new, full tank and remove the old one.

The service runs on Tuesdays and Fridays for zip codes ranging from Lowell to Clarksville to Caledonia and beyond. The new zip codes being serviced include Holland, Zeeland, Macatawa and six more! Watch this interview for more information and then sign up at www.altogas.com.

