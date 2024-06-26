Alpha Grand Rapids Diaper Drive aims to collect 100K diapers in July

This summer, Alpha Grand Rapids hopes to collect 100,000 diapers to help families in need during their annual Diaper Drive.

Alpha Grand Rapids is a pregnancy resource center, serving moms and dads in the community through medical services, educational services, support services, and material resources.

There are no government assistance programs that provide diapers at a lower cost. Parents spend at least $70 a month on diapers per child. The Diaper Dash event is partnering with several local churches and businesses hoping to collect 100,000 diapers throughout July to help these families.

For a list of current drop-off locations, visit Alpha Grand Rapids on Facebook or Instagram. Sign up to become a drop-off location here.

Or, purchase diapers via their Amazon Wishlist. Diapers sizes 5 and 6 are most needed.

