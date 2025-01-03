Allendale Acupuncture and Wellness blends Eastern and Western medicine

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Imagine limping into an office, using a cane and unable to feel your feet. That's Jim's story and it has a pretty stellar ending. He's walking fine and doesn't even know where his cane is today.

It's a common story for those who visit Allendale Acupuncture and Wellness where they blend Eastern and Western medical practices to achieve more desirable outcomes.

Todd paid their office a visit to hear Jim's story and speak to the owner Tasha Saladin to learn more about what they do.

