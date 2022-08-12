AllArtWorks Viewing Studio opening in Grand Rapids

What started out as an online art platform now has a brick-and-mortar gallery in downtown Grand Rapids. AllArtWorks Viewing Studio, showcasing original artwork from local artists all around the West Michigan area, is hosting its Grand Opening Show on Saturday.

The grand opening show will take place on August 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. It's free to enter, and all artwork will be available for purchase.

AllArtWorks Viewing Studio is located at 333 Grandville Ave SW.

To preview the art and to learn more about its physical location, visit allartworks.net.