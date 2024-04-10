AllArtWorks to launch foundation, hosting "Last Call" event on April 12 & 13

AllArtWorks is a gallery that exists for artists, selling their unique pieces that bring joy and beauty to the homes of the people who buy them.

To further show their support for independent artists, they are hosting an event to raise money and celebrate the launch of their new foundation, the AllArtWorks Foundation.

On April 12 and 13 from 6 to 9 p.m., head to AllArtWorks on 333 Cesar E. Chavez Ave. SW, for "Last Call." This is an exclusive opportunity to collect unique and rare art, the bar napkin drawings of five artists: Tyler Loftis, Chris Protas, Dov Talpaz,Tim Kurtz, and Mike Coleman.

100% of the proceeds will benefit the AllArtWorks Foundation.