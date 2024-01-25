AllArtWorks presents "15 Minutes of Fame" featuring Mary Beth Orr

Experience a one-of-a-kind concert experience performed by a local West Michigan musician during Fifteen Minutes of Fame atAllArtWorks.

It's a concert with 15 one-minute masterpieces as an orchestral musician and vocalist performs specially composed pieces created by composers from around the world.

This particular performance of 15 Minutes of Fame will be performed by Mary Beth Orr, an elite orchestral musician, soloist, and chamber musician. Currently, she is the 3rd Horn for the Grand Rapids Symphony.

15 Minutes of Fame Featuring Mary Beth Orr, will take place on January 27. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the performance starts at 7 p.m.