AllArtWorks hosting The Trauma Project, an art installation processing trauma through art and music

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trauma looks different for everyone, and it's processed in so many ways, but it's there. A local artist used his life experiences to inspire an installation, and he brought local musicians in to create a sensory experience called The Trauma Project.

The Trauma Project addresses the cultural taboo of mental health, gaps in access to mental healthcare, and how we talk about it as a community. The exhibit is a visual and audio collaboration featuring 16 paintings by Grand Rapids artist Scoob and music performed by local artists.

The show will be at AllArtWorks Viewing Studio on June 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Eventbrite.

To learn more about Scoob and what he does, you can follow him on Instagram.