AllArt: Grand Rapids to display over 700 art pieces inside DeVos Place

All ArtWorks is a Grand Rapids gallery that believes art is for everyone. During ArtPrize, they are moving their gallery inside DeVos Place for a few days, with 700 pieces, art history events, and more fun at the AllArt: Grand Rapids Art Show.

The art will be spread out across four different galleries, with world-famous art hanging next to up-and-coming and established artists. The art rotates and changes every half hour, so no gallery will be exactly the same throughout the entire weekend.

At the top of every hour from 12 to 6 p.m. throughout the event, visit the theatre to witness a retelling of art history that connects the earliest cave paintings to ArtPrize.

There will also be a walkable sculpture garden, beer garden, exclusive VIP Lounge, children's area, an Art History Experience, live performances, and gift shop.

Live performances will take place throughout AllArt: Grand Rapids as well. Evening entertainment takes place starting at 7 p.m. every night.

AllArt: Grand Rapids will be on display September 20-22 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. General admission is $25, and VIP passes are $100. Kids 5 and under get in for free.

Browse the gallery online, or get more details on the weekend event at allartworks.com.

