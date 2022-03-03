"All Y'all Showcase" features up-and-coming black comedians in West Michigan

Gilda's Club LaughFest is just a couple of weeks away! Among the many ticketed and paid comedy shows riding into West Michigan, there are free shows too.

One of the shows people can see for free is the All Y'all Showcase, featuring the funniest up-and-coming black voices on the West side of the Mitten.

The showcase will feature the wide variety of comedic styles of the black comedy scene, including comedian Mike Logan, who joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about the lineup.

All Y'all Comedy Showcase will take place Saturday, March 19 at 9:30 p.m. at the Golden Age inside Creston Brewery.

LaughFest will take place March 16-20.

To purchase tickets and to see the complete schedule of events, visit laughfestgr.org.