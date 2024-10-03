"All The Ways To Go" is the perfect chapter book to get younger audiences into reading

Looking for a good read for your middle schooler, or maybe yourself? Jessie Janowitz, a lawyer turned author, has written three children's novels. Her latest title "All The Ways To Go" may be just the book to get kids into reading.

"All the Ways to Go" follows the life of Milo Bloom, a middle school chess prodigy whose plans get turned upside down when he and his mom move into Roxie's house for the summer. At Roxie's house, creepy cats rule, meat products are banned, and Roxie won't give Milo a second alone.

But when Milo and Roxie stumble across two people playing a fascinating game they've never seen before, they become determined to learn the ancient game of Go. Between late-night library adventures and creating a Go club at their camp, Milo and Roxie form an unexpected friendship, but none of that matters if Milo can't face his fears and tell his mom how he really feels.

"All the Ways to Go" by author Jessie Janowitz is available at retailers and online including at Barnes & Noble and at Amazon.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok