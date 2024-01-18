All Black and Excellent x Tap Week celebrates the history & culture of tap dance

We can't move forward without recognizing where we came from and honoring those who paved the way before us. That is the running theme behind All Black and Excellent and Tap Week, presented by Over The Top Academy of Dance.

Tap Week provides so many ways to come together with the community to celebrate tap dance, black history, music, and more. Over the Top Academy of Dance will dive into the rhythm of tap, the authentic history of the dance, and the beauty of freestyle jamming through Tap Classes, History Classes, and a Tap Jam.

Tap Weekwill take place January 29 - January 31 with various workshops and classes.

Then, the week will wrap up with All Black & Excellenton February 1. Listen to music and Motown with Marcus Chestnut at the Grand Rapids Center for Transformation. The doors open at 6:30 and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Early Bird Pricing is $65 for general admission until January 22. Full pricing after January 22 is $75 online.