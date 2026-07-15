Alger Bikes offer various bicycle models for all cyclists including Alter Cycles

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Alger Bikes is one of West Michigan's oldest bicycle shops, serving the community for nearly 70 years. Located at 120 28th St SW, the business offers all kinds of cycling selections that include road and mountain bikes, electric bikes, commuter bikes, accessories, as well as repair and fitting services.

One of their bicycle models, the Alter Cycles, are made with Alter frames. This technology makes pedaling more efficient for the user by using a flexible steel tube that is located under pedaling load. This efficiency is not only more comfortable for the user, but also allows the bicycle to navigate uphill climbs and headwinds significantly easier and no additional maintenance required for the frame.

Alger Bikes offer the Alter Cycle on sale for $500 versus a comparative MSRP of $900. Alter frame owner and inventor Mark Groendal and Alger Bikes General Manager Nathan Falls joined Todd on the AllSeasons patio to share more about the AlterCycle bikes!

Alger Bikes is open from 10 a.M. to 6 P.M Monday through Friday and 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. on Saturday. Visit algerbikes.com for more information.

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