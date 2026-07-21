Ales For Tails to benefit Harbor Humane Society

Harbor Humane Society is turning 70 years old in 2026, and the organization's annual event, Ales For Tails, is celebrating both the milestone birthday and continued efforts Harbor Humane provides for animal welfare.

Ales For Tails will be held Thursday, July 23 at the Holland Charter Township Community Center, located at 12343 James St. from 6 to 10 P.M. In partnership with Alliance Beverage and New Holland Brewery, the event will feature local brews in a beer truck with wine and seltzer options also available.

Brena will return for live entertainment, and all proceeds from the event will go back to Harbor Humane's programming.

Tickets are $35 when purchased in advance and $40 at the door.

Harbor Humane Program Manager Ashton Vankovering and Director of Marketing and Strategic Initiatives Jen Nuernberg visited the Morning Mix with ten-week-old pup Espresso to talk about the event.

Visit harborhumane.org for more information and to purchase event tickets.

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