ALEgan Craft Beer Fest 2024 takes place on June 1

With West Michigan's love of craft beer, it's no surprise there is another festival showcasing all of the great local breweries in Allegan on June 1.
ALEgan will feature food trucks, live music performed by Redbelly, and the following breweries:
- Tantrick Brewing Co. – Allegan
- Three Blondes Brewing- South Haven
- Apoptosis- Kalamazoo
- Brewery Outre- Kalamazoo
- Doster Brewing Co.- Doster
- Waypost Brewing- Fennville
- Heronmark- Allegan
- Rusty Rocket- Pullman
- Harbor Light- South Haven
- 707 Winery and Brewery- Caledonia
- Final Gravity Brewing- Decatur
- One Well Brewing- Kalamazoo
- Three Bridges Distillery and Taproom- Midland
- Archival Brewing- Grand Rapids
- Sister Lakes Brewing Co.- Dowagiac
- Bier Distillery- Comstock Park
- Trail Point Brewing Co.- Allendale
- The Distant Whistle Brewhouse- Vicksburg
The event will take place at Allegan County Fairgrounds from 2 to 8 p.m.