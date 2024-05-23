ALEgan Craft Beer Fest 2024 takes place on June 1

With West Michigan's love of craft beer, it's no surprise there is another festival showcasing all of the great local breweries in Allegan on June 1.

ALEgan will feature food trucks, live music performed by Redbelly, and the following breweries:



Tantrick Brewing Co. – Allegan

Three Blondes Brewing- South Haven

Apoptosis- Kalamazoo

Brewery Outre- Kalamazoo

Doster Brewing Co.- Doster

Waypost Brewing- Fennville

Heronmark- Allegan

Rusty Rocket- Pullman

Harbor Light- South Haven

707 Winery and Brewery- Caledonia

Final Gravity Brewing- Decatur

One Well Brewing- Kalamazoo

Three Bridges Distillery and Taproom- Midland

Archival Brewing- Grand Rapids

Sister Lakes Brewing Co.- Dowagiac

Bier Distillery- Comstock Park

Trail Point Brewing Co.- Allendale

The Distant Whistle Brewhouse- Vicksburg

The event will take place at Allegan County Fairgrounds from 2 to 8 p.m.

