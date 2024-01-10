Alcove Interiors + Furnishings focuses on child-friendly flooring and furniture without sacrificing style

The more time you spend at home, the more things you want to change, update, or remodel. It's the perfect time to go to the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show, where homeowners can discover inspiration, new decorating ideas, and maybe walk out the door with some new pieces of furniture.

One of the vendors making an appearance will be Alcove Interiors + Furnishings,a husband and wife team that focuses on designing kid-friendly spaces without sacrificing style. They use kid-proof fabrics on upholstery, durable and easy-to-clean floor coverings, and lots of clever storage pieces in their designs.

They specialize in interior decorating and furnishing projects, as well as renovation consulting for kitchens and bathrooms. They offer project management support, sourcing furniture and decor, and white glove installation of all client furniture orders.

Alcove Interiors also offers a Design & Shop option for clients, which allows clients to customize and choose furniture pieces they like, allowing Alcove Interiors to design the room based on their choices and other decor they want in the house.

People can get a little taste of the Design & Shop experience at the Remodeling & New Homes Show at their pop-up boutique in the Designer Showcase room. Alcove will have customer furniture pieces available for sale, as well as pieces available to order.

The Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show will take place at DeVos Place from January 12-14.