Albatross Aviary's provides ongoing support and assistance to bird owners

People are familiar with animal rescues and Humane Societies that bring in dogs, cats, rabbits, and more. However, birds are not usually seen at these kinds of places, which is where Albatross Aviary comes in committed to rescuing, rehabbing, and conserving birds in the community.

Through a dedicated volunteer program, Albatross Aviary offers hands-on educational training and valuable resources to members, ensuring that individuals gain practical experience in bird care.

Their mission is to spread awareness of the crisis of unwanted companion birds and assist bird owners in addressing problem behaviors such as aggression, plucking, and anti-social tendencies, ultimately enabling them to keep their beloved feathered companions in their homes.

Through their expertise in avian behavior and child development techniques, they offer comprehensive counseling services to guide owners in understanding and effectively communicating with their birds.

Albatross Aviary will be hosting a fundraiser on December 15 at the Flamingo Lounge. For $10, enjoy cocktails and live music from 3 p.m. to close, raising money to help run operations at the bird sanctuary.

Learn more about bird adoption or volunteer opportunities at albatrossaviary.com.