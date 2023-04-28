"Alabama Story" shares a tale inspired by true events in Alabama during the Civil Rights Movement

"Alabama Story" is making its West Michigan stage debut this summer at the Grand Rapids Public Museum as part of the West Michigan Loving Day Celebration.

Loving Day is celebrated in cities throughout the country in observance of the Loving v. Virginia Supreme Court Case of 1967, where Mildred and Richard Loving - an interracial couple - fought to strike down the criminality of their marriage in the United States. After 50 years we continue to fight prejudice and build community through our multiracial relationships and families.

Presented by the Ebony Road Players,"Alabama Story" is a tale inspired by true events in Alabama during the Civil Rights Movement in 1959.

As the Civil Rights movement is flowering, a controversial children’s book about a black rabbit marrying a white rabbit stirs the passions of a segregationist State Senator and a no-nonsense State Librarian in 1959 Montgomery, Alabama. A contrasting story of childhood friends--an African-American man and a woman of white privilege, reunited in adulthood--provides a private counterpoint to the public events swirling in the state capital. Political foes, star-crossed lovers, and one feisty children’s author inhabit the same page in a Deep South of the imagination that brims with humor, heartbreak, and hope.

Performances will take place June 8-10 at 7:30 p.m. and June 11 at 3 p.m.

Learn more and purchase tickets at ebonyroad.org/events.