Airstream mobile shop offers vintage, handcrafted seasonal goods

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Ashley Westerhuis has always loved vintage Airstreams. She and her husband Cody started refurbishing campers in 2019 to use for camping, but she finally found that Airstream in 2021. By then, they had plenty of experience and pregnant with her first child, she got to work. But this camper was not headed to the campground. Ashley is a photographer and has a gift for the creative. She also has friends who are makers and she wanted to provide a space for them. So that Airstream became part of Inspired Pines Creative. She held her first market at her home in the spring of 2023. Filled with antiques, curated vinage pieces, jewelry, soaps and more, Inspired Pines Creative is a darling shop on wheels. Ashley made it to a few festivals and markets this summer, with plans for a full schedule next year. But for now, it's parked in her driveway in Rockford.

Inspired Pines Creative will be open for last minute holiday shopping on 12/22/23 from 3:00-6:00 pm, and after that by appointment. It's at 9371 Young Avenue NE in Rockford.

If you'd like to reach out or learn more, head to thewebsite or find them on Instagram or Facebook.