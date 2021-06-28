AgeWell Services teaming up with Muskegon YMCA to "Feed The City"

Agewell Services of West Michigan has partnered with the City of Muskegon YMCA Veggie Van to help feed those in need around the city.

On June 30, the Veggie Van will be at Marsh Field,1800 Peck St., from 12-2 p.m. for a drive-thru food giveaway. This is open to the public and for all ages, first come, first serve, while supplies last.

To line up, take E. Laketon Ave. to Jiroch St. to E. Holbrook Ave. to Peck St. and enter via the entrance on Peck St.

A second food giveaway will be downtown on July 7.

To learn more, visit agewellservices.org or call (231) 755-0434.