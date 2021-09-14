After Dark brings interactive art murals to Grand Rapids

After Dark, an interactive game and public art initiative is taking over the city of Grand Rapids

The After Dark collaboration brings together municipalities, businesses, and community members to celebrate local artists while promoting economic prosperity. Their mission encompasses barrier-free access for artists and the community celebrating resiliency.

Covering areas from Creston to Westside, there will be six new murals created by local artists as part of this initiative.

Join Lions and Rabbits on September 17, September 19, September 26, October 2, or October 29 for one of the many public art fundraising initiatives. All public art installations are followed by an interactive, free street party celebrating the community and its artists. The money raised will be poured back into local art programs and initiatives.

Learn more about this initiative by visiting afterdarkgr.com.

Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts is located at 1264 Plainfield Avenue NE. Learn more by calling (616) 570-7033

or visit lionsandrabbits.com.