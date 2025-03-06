Affinity Mentoring needs more mentors to change the lives of young students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Since 2017, Affinity Mentoring has partnered volunteer adults with students in kindergarten through 8th grade in Grand Rapids. This is a one hour commitment a week that brings schools, businesses, individuals and organizations together to serve our youth. Their mission is "to facilitate equitable growth in academics, social emotional skills, and self-esteem through mutually beneficial mentoring relationships. We believe in cultivating a brave space that amplifies the voices of young agents of change in a diverse and inclusive community."

The organization provides training for volunteers, who can then use that time for schoolwork, games, talking and support. These adults are able to truly create change in a child's life and the majority come back year after year for their mentee.

In addition to more mentors, Affinity Mentoring needs funds to continue to serve more students across the Grand Rapids area. Better Togetheris its largest fundraiser, coming up on May 1, 2025. This is an evening of genuine connection, storytelling and hope. It's a great way to support the wondeful work Affinity Mentoring is doing while learning more about the mission. The event is at Stonewater Country Club in Caledonia, and early bird tickets are $100 until April 1.