Aeroflow Health partners with Michigan Medicaid to offer free resources to mothers

Breastfeeding is one of the most effective measures a mother can take to protect her infant's health. However, insurance, distance, and other factors create barriers and limit resources for those who need them most.

Based in Asheville, NC, Aeroflow Health announced a partnership with Michigan Medicaid to provide mothers with free virtual lactation and postpartum services. With Michigan Medicaid covering almost 40% of births in Michigan, these services allow mothers under Medicaid to have resources for these services in their homes through telehealth services.

Amanda Minimi, Vice President of Health Solution Marketing & Operations for Aeroflow Health, sat down with Michelle over Zoom to discuss the benefits this partnership brings for mothers under Medicaid in Michigan.

For more information, visit aeroflowhealth.com.

