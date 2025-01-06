Adventure awaits with the 2025 MI Adventure Race: Winter Edition

Love the outdoors and a good challenge? Get ready to trade in your winter blues for an adrenaline rush!

The MI Adventure Race Winter Edition is back for its 13th year, promising another thrilling test of navigation, teamwork, and outdoor endurance. This unique event, known as the largest winter adventure race in the US, takes place on January 18th at Camp Roger in Rockford.

Teams of 1-4 people will race against the clock and each other, using a map and compass to locate checkpoints scattered throughout the course. Expect a mix of on- and off-trail trekking, with a special snowshoe segment to add to the wintery fun (don't worry, snowshoes are provided!). But it's not just about speed; the MI Adventure Race also throws in some "Amazing Race"-style challenges that might require a bit of brainpower and creativity.

Whether you're a seasoned adventure racer or a curious newcomer, there's a place for you at this event. There's even a family division for those looking to share the adventure with their loved ones. So gather your team, embrace the cold, and get ready for an unforgettable experience in the heart of Michigan's winter wonderland. Visit miadventurerace.com to register and learn more!

