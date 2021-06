Adult Night Out is back at John Ball Zoo, where adults can be kids again and see all the animals their hearts desire throughout the summer.

Adult Night Out will take place June 10 & 24, July 15 & 29, and August 12 & 26. All events will take place from 6-9 p.m.

The event costs $18 for members and $20 for non-members.

Purchase tickets at jbzoo.org/adultnightout or call (616)-336-4301.