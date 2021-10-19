Watch
Add some extra privacy to your backyard with Sunspace West Michigan

Add a privacy wall to your backyard with Sunspace West Michigan
Looking for some privacy in your backyard, but don't want the hassle of creating a permanent structure?

Sunspace of West Michigan can help give you that privacy you need with their new movable privacy wall system.

A privacy wall provides privacy from the neighbors, and mobility a deck can't provide. The portable privacy system has an aluminum frame, aluminum deck, and optional railings, so you can have privacy wherever location you need it.

Learn more by visiting sunspacewestmichigan.com or call (616) 249-8712.

This Home Sweet Home Tip is sponsored by Sunspace of West Michigan.

