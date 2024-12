Holiday happenings are everywhere! When it's time to bring something to the table, you want something delicious, but easy to make.

Rachel Little from Fustini's Oils and Vineagars joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to showcase how to make a Fustini's Whipped Goat Cheese spread and a holiday salad to bring to your next holiday gathering.

Learn more by visiting fustinis.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok