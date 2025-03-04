Ada/Forest Hills Extravaganza 2025 will bring fun, entertainment, for the whole family

ADA, Mich. — The Ada/Forest Hills Extravaganza is a premiere event for the Ada Business Association and it's all about community. On Saturday, March 8 from 9:00-1:00, this event will highlight businesses, products and services available in the area, while offering entertainment and engaging activities for all. It's all happening at the Ada Christian School. More than 80 businesses and organizations will be there, plus dance performances, Touch-a-Truck with the Ada Fire Department, the Forest Hills Central Drum Line and more. Other activities include:



Character meet and greets with princesses, superheroes and Buckets from the Grand Rapids Gold.

The Great Bouquet Showdown with Michelle Dunaway and Elliot Grandia from FOX 17 and Shelley Irwin, host of The Shelley Irwin Show

i9 interactive play zone

A food court hosted by the ACS Boosters

Door prizes

Free swag

