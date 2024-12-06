Ada Chili and Beer Festival returns for its 10th year on December 7

Chili and beer go perfectly together, and the combo will bring hundreds together for the Ada Chili and Beer Festival on December 7.

The Ada Chili and Beer Festival will take place throughout downtown Ada from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tasting tickets will be available for purchase at Community Church Ada.

Enjoy delicious chili and beer pairings from more than a dozen vendors!

Tickets are not required to attend but can be purchased for chili and drink tastes. The event proceeds will support the Ronald McDonald House of West Michigan.

For updates and event details, visit facebook.com/adachilibeer and rmhcwm.org/event.

