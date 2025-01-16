Actor C. Thomas Howell hosting special screening at Wealthy Theatre

Calling all movie buffs! Get ready to relive the magic of "The Outsiders" with a special screening at the Wealthy Theatre on January 23rd with an appearance by C. Thomas Howell.

Howell, who played the iconic role of Ponyboy in the 1983 classic, will be there in person to provide commentary and meet-and-greets. This is your chance to hear behind-the-scenes stories and get up close and personal with a Hollywood actor.

"The Outsiders," directed by Francis Ford Coppola, tells the timeless story of Ponyboy Curtis and his brothers as they navigate the challenges of growing up in a divided society.

In addition to his acting career, C. Thomas Howell is also the founder of the Stay Gold Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering and inspiring at-risk youth. The foundation provides educational resources, mentorship programs, and creative outlets to help young people overcome challenges and achieve their full potential.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience "The Outsiders" on the big screen and meet C. Thomas Howell! Tickets are available now at MadHatterShows.com, starting at just $25.

