Action Wake Park hosts event to make for a fun and inclusive day on the water

HUDSONVILLE, Mi. — Cable4ACause is an opportunity for the Action Wake Park to team up with Above The Wake, and any other water sports volunteers, to bring the joy of water sports to the autism community.

The event is on Saturday, June 24, when water sports enthusiasts will help support and promote the autism community by hosting an awesome day of fun on the water, and fellowship with new and old friends. Cable4ACause is about creating opportunities for individuals with autism to participate in paddle boarding, kneeboarding and wakeboarding in a controlled environment. Participants will also be able to enjoy the brand new Aqua Park and all of the inflatables. The day will be accompanied with tons of smiles, laughs and entertainment!

9:00 am – 10:00 am Paddleboarding

10:00 am – 11:00 am Aqua Park Play Time

11:00 am – 1:00 pm Kneeboarding and Wakeboarding

Sign up at www.abovethewake.org

*All participants must have a parent or guardian sign a waiver.