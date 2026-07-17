AC Grand Rapids celebrating World Cup fever this summer

AC Grand Rapids won't have their inaugural season until 2027, but that doesn't stop West Michigan's newest soccer club from celebrating a year early thanks to festivities surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup that has been hosted in North America!

The organization will participate in a watch party on Sunday, July 19 for the World Cup final where Spain and Argentina face off for the championship. Members of the community will be able to watch the final at Acrisure Ampitheater beginning at 2 P.M. with the match beginning at 3 P.M.

Tickets for the watch party are sold out, but there are still plenty of events the club will look forward to throughout the year! AC Grand Rapids president Darrius Barnes visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit acgrandrapids.com to keep up with future club events.

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