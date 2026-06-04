AC Grand Rapids celebrating soccer-filled activities throughout June

Grand Rapids' newest football club, AC Grand Rapids, is preparing for a summer of soccer-related celebrations in preparation for the team's inaugural season in 2027, Amway Stadium construction, and the World Cup.

Throughout the month of June, World Cup watch parties will be held at different locations across the city, including Studio Park, SpeakEZ, and more. A World Cup opening watch party will be held Thursday, June 11 at Studio Park. It is free to attend with food trucks, live music, and family friendly activities available. Registration is required.

On June 19, AC Grand Rapids will hold a GR World Cup Block Party with street soccer, a public viewing of the USA-Australia match, food trucks, DJ, and block party games. Registration is also required to attend.

The Grand Rapids Art Museum will screen the documentary "Summer of '94" at 5 P.M. tonight. Registration is required.

Darrius Barnes, President of AC Grand Rapids, visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit acgrandrapids.com for more information including a full schedule of events.

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