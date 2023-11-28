"ABCs of Adoption" helps children navigate what it means to be adopted

Adoption or fostering are such wonderful ways to help grow your family, but it can also be a trying, confusing, emotional time for parents and children. Even teachers, caregivers, and friends could use some guidance when involved in an adoption journey.

There's a book for that, "The ABCs of Adoption," written by local author Liz Brown, who also happens to be a principal at Living Stones Academy in Grand Rapids.

Brown wrote this book based on her own experience of being adopted. Written for children ages 4 and up, it helps them understand all the unique things about being adopted, as well as the challenges, feelings, and experiences that come with it.

"The ABCs of Adoption" teaches kids there are all kinds of families, and that they're not alone in their adoption journey. It can also teach parents, foster care workers, teachers, and anyone else who interacts with an adopted child.

"The ABCs of Adoption" is available on Amazon, and wherever books are sold.