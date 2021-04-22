A.Y.A Youth Collective creates a safe space for youth facing homelessness

Homelessness doesn't just affect grownups, it also impacts youth. A.Y.A Youth Collective is Grand Rapids' only organization dedicated solely to youth who are experiencing homelessness, and they're on a mission to ensure there's always a safe space for these kids to go even during a pandemic.

3:11 Youth Housing and Grand Rapids HQ have come together to form A.Y.A. Youth Collective, an organization providing circles of support for youth facing homelessness. They work with youth, and community partners, to break cycles of homelessness, as well as create a more connective, cohesive experience for young people on their journey toward housing and stability.

A.Y.A. stands for As You Are, which is a commitment that every youth will find resources and authentic relationships, As You Are. The organization focuses on building relationships, identifying valuable resources, and finding safety that comes from being accepted and celebrated as these kids are.

On Thursday, April 29 at 6 p.m. A.Y.A Youth Collective is hosting a virtual event to give updates on their organization and introduce plans for the future at the first "Staying Home" event.

Participants can order Daddy Pete's BBQ to be delivered to their home on the day of the event and take part in a virtual auction from April 26-29. Dinners cost $100 each and feed up to a family of four.

To learn more about the "Staying Home" event, visit ayayouth.org/stayinghome.