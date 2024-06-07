A Stroll With Dad aims to build relationships between father-figures and kids

While moms get a lot of credit for spending time with the kids and getting stuff done, it's important for kids to also have a strong relationship with dad. It can be as simple as taking a walk with the kids to find that quality time, and one Michigan dad is doing just that.

Kenneth Henderson is inviting dads and their kids to come together at Garfield Park, located at 250 Burton Street in Grand Rapids, for "A Stroll With Dad." Dads of all kinds are invited- step-dads, father-figures, grandfathers- to bring their kids for a walk, find community, and build lasting memories.

The walk starts at 10 a.m.

