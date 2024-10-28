"A Soldier For Christmas" premieres Nov. 1, a film made entirely in West Michigan

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

A local film producer and director has made a Christmas film that's getting some play on the big screens for a short run, and the film was entirely made in West Michigan. The cool part? The film was made entirely in the Grand Rapids area with mostly all local cast and crew.

Aaron Greer, film producer and director of Next Horizon Studios, joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to discuss his Christmas film, "A Soldier For Christmas."

"A Soldier For Christmas" is a holiday family romance story about army widow Hannah Jacobs and her daughter, Carmen set in Grand Rapids, Michigan. It’s been two years since Hannah’s husband passed, and friends and family worry that Hannah won’t open herself up to love again. Her enlisted brother, Joshua is rescued by Sergeant Ryan Barnes and he immediately introduces the two of them. Hannah is encouraged by her best friend, Melissa, to give it a chance. What starts as virtual dating soon grows into something deeper for Hannah and Ryan. As their relationship gets more serious and Christmas approaches, they must both face the challenges of being in a relationship and serving one’s country.

The film will premiere at Celebration Cinemas at Rivertown Mall starting November 1.

