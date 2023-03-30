"A People's History of Grand Rapids" provides counter-narrative to dominant historical narrative of GR

Not all history books are created equal, and what is learned from them depends entirely on that person's perspective. There's a new book out that tells the story of Grand Rapids from those who may not have had the loudest voice, "A People's History of Grand Rapids."

Author Jeff Smith, who's also the Director of the Grand Rapids Institute for Information Democracy, says the book is a look at the various social movements and communities of people who have not only fought against oppression but have made significant changes over the past 200 years. "A People’s History of Grand Rapids" underscores the fact that structural change happens when there are strong social movements.

Meet the author of "A People’s History of Grand Rapids" and participate in some community activities at upcoming book signings on April 1 and 11.

The event on April 1 will take place at the Wealthy Theatre at 3 p.m. and the event on April 11 will take place at Schueler Books at 6:30 p.m.

Get more information about the book, events, and more at igegr.org.