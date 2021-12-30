A membership at Salvation Army Kroc Center provides variety of activities for the whole family

The new year brings new year's resolutions involving fitness, spending more time with family, or less screen time. The Salvation Army Kroc Center provides memberships for all ages offering a wide variety of activities to not only help people fulfill these resolutions, but have a place to have fun year-round.

Their new Kroc Start program is designed to help members crush their fitness goals with the help of wellness coaches and the new myKroc Wellness mobile app.

Kroc makes signing up easy with a $0 registration fee for a limited time and no long-term contract.

Activities aren't limited to members, non-members can participate in some Kroc Center programs too. Check out their program guide online for more information.

The Salvation Army Kroc Center is located at 2500 S. Division Ave. in Grand Rapids.

To see current building hours and membership rates, visit GrKrocCenter.org or call (616)-588-7200.