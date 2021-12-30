Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

A membership at Salvation Army Kroc Center provides variety of activities for the whole family

Videos
GR Kroc Center to achieve fitness goals
Posted at 10:18 AM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 10:18:24-05

The new year brings new year's resolutions involving fitness, spending more time with family, or less screen time. The Salvation Army Kroc Center provides memberships for all ages offering a wide variety of activities to not only help people fulfill these resolutions, but have a place to have fun year-round.

Their new Kroc Start program is designed to help members crush their fitness goals with the help of wellness coaches and the new myKroc Wellness mobile app.

Kroc makes signing up easy with a $0 registration fee for a limited time and no long-term contract.

Activities aren't limited to members, non-members can participate in some Kroc Center programs too. Check out their program guide online for more information.

The Salvation Army Kroc Center is located at 2500 S. Division Ave. in Grand Rapids.

To see current building hours and membership rates, visit GrKrocCenter.org or call (616)-588-7200.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time