"A Heartbeat Away: The American Vice-Presidency" exhibit opens at Ford Museum

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The vice president of the United States of America is an impressive position, but the people who have served and their roles aren't as well known as the number one role of president. The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is highlighting Gerald R. Ford's time as vice president in their new exhibit, A Heartbeat Away: The American Vice-Presidency.

This original temporary exhibit honors the 50th anniversary of Gerald R. Ford’s Vice-Presidency. With Ford as a starting point, the exhibit explores the history of the office from the nation’s founding to the present moment. Using historic artifacts including head-of-state gifts, campaign memorabilia, and personal materials, the exhibit highlights the stories and experiences of specific Vice Presidents, focusing on those who—like Ford—unexpectedly rose to the Presidency.

A Heartbeat Away: The American Vice-Presidency will be on display until June 9, 2024.

Discover more of what the Gerald R. Ford Museum has to offer at fordlibrarymuseum.gov.