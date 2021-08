Embrace and celebrate African culture in Calder Plaza this weekend at A Glimpse of Africa festival.

The A Glimpse of Africa mission is to create a platform that brings people together to educate, celebrate and share the African culture through food, music, fashion, art, crafts, and community engagements.

The festival will take place on August 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Learn more at aglimpseofafrica.org, or stay updated on Facebook and Instagram.