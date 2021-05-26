A Glimpse of Africa Festival brings diversity and culture to Grand Rapids

A Glimpse of Africa Festival is set to return to Grand Rapids, bringing the rich and diverse cultures of Africa to the community on Saturday.
The festival is a one-of-a-kind African cultural event in West Michigan showcasing the rich, diverse, and beautiful African cultures through fashion, art, food, dance, music, and a variety of interactive activities.
The A Glimpse of Africa event features:
•Variety of African food from different countries.
•Designers & models showcasing African clothes and fashion trends.
•Authentic African merchandise.
•Variety of entertainment by local African DJs, singers, and dancers.
•Interactive activities such as hair braiding, henna tattoos, head-wrap tutorials, fun quizzes, and more.
A portion of festival proceeds will be donated to charity.
The festival will kick off on Saturday, May 29 at Martin Luther Kind Park from 12-6 p.m.
For more information, follow the event on Facebook and Instagram.